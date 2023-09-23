The UNLV Rebels (2-1) visit the UTEP Miners (1-3) at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, UNLV ranks 65th in the FBS with 30.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 96th in points allowed (440.3 points allowed per contest). UTEP ranks 86th with 359.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 90th with 379.5 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

UTEP vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. UNLV Key Statistics

UTEP UNLV 359.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (97th) 379.5 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (104th) 159.5 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157 (70th) 200 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (106th) 7 (113th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 722 yards on 59-of-98 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deion Hankins, has carried the ball 55 times for 289 yards (72.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 199 yards across 37 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with five catches for 87 yards.

Tyrin Smith has totaled 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 191 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has caught 10 passes and compiled 161 receiving yards (40.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard's 10 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 158 yards (39.5 ypg).

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 369 yards passing for UNLV, completing 60.9% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 55 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 114 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jai'Den Thomas has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 111 yards (37 per game) with three touchdowns.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 201 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 26 targets).

Jacob De Jesus has caught 12 passes while averaging 52.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Senika McKie has hauled in seven grabs for 55 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per game.

