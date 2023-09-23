The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) will look to upset the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. UTSA matchup.

UTSA vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

UTSA vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline UTSA Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-20.5) 57.5 -1200 +750
FanDuel Tennessee (-20.5) 57.5 -1600 +860

UTSA vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • UTSA is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).
  • Tennessee has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
  • The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

