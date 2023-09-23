The available options on the Week 4 college football schedule include AAC teams involved in 11 games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests UTSA (+21.5) against Tennessee is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the UTSA vs. Tennessee matchup carries the best value. Find more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 4 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: UTSA +21.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers

UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 4.5 points

Tennessee by 4.5 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Charlotte +28 vs. Florida

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators

Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 13.9 points

Florida by 13.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Temple +23.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 9.6 points

Miami (FL) by 9.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 4 AAC Total Bets

Under 59.5 - UTSA vs. Tennessee

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers

UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 48.4 points

48.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Temple

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls Projected Total: 52.5 points

52.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 62.5 - SMU vs. TCU

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs

SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Total: 56.8 points

56.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 4 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Memphis 3-0 (1-0 AAC) 40.3 / 13.7 449.3 / 251.0 Tulane 2-1 (0-0 AAC) 26.0 / 19.0 364.0 / 276.7 SMU 2-1 (0-0 AAC) 39.3 / 14.0 463.3 / 263.3 Temple 2-1 (0-0 AAC) 24.0 / 22.0 394.3 / 323.7 Rice 2-1 (0-0 AAC) 37.3 / 28.3 377.0 / 360.0 UTSA 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 21.0 / 22.3 383.0 / 339.3 North Texas 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 33.3 / 47.0 445.0 / 538.3 South Florida 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 21.7 / 27.3 382.0 / 389.3 Florida Atlantic 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 22.0 / 28.3 323.7 / 360.7 Tulsa 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 23.0 / 38.7 375.7 / 470.0 Charlotte 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 23.0 / 27.3 338.3 / 422.0 UAB 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 30.3 / 32.0 440.3 / 379.3 Navy 1-2 (0-1 AAC) 17.0 / 23.3 336.3 / 359.7 East Carolina 0-3 (0-0 AAC) 14.7 / 34.7 248.0 / 419.7

Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.