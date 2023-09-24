Will Brandin Cooks Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Seeking Cooks' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Cooks had season stats last year that included 699 yards on 57 receptions (12.3 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus two carries for seven yards. He was targeted 93 times.
Brandin Cooks Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Cowboys.
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooks 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|93
|57
|699
|205
|3
|12.3
Cooks Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Colts
|12
|7
|82
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|10
|4
|54
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|7
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|7
|7
|57
|1
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|6
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|6
|4
|73
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|7
|4
|37
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|6
|3
|70
|0
|Week 12
|@Dolphins
|5
|5
|59
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|9
|4
|34
|1
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|7
|4
|39
|0
|Week 18
|@Colts
|6
|5
|106
|1
