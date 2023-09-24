The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) will play the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cowboys are notable favorites in this one, with the spread currently at 12.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Cowboys play the Cardinals. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Cowboys led after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games .

On offense, Dallas averaged 5.4 points in the first quarter (seventh-ranked) last season. On the defensive side, it surrendered 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Cardinals led four times, were behind eight times, and were knotted up five times.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter last season. On defense, they allowed 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys won the second quarter six times, lost five times, and tied six times in 17 games last year.

Dallas' offense averaged 8.2 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, it allowed 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals won the second quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 7.1 points in the second quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 8.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Cowboys won the third quarter seven times, lost eight times, and were knotted up two times.

In the third quarter last year, Dallas averaged 5.8 points on offense (fifth-ranked). On defense, it surrendered an average of 5.1 points (24th-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Cardinals won the third quarter five times, lost 11 times, and tied one time.

In the third quarter last season, the Cardinals averaged 2.9 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 6.9 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last year, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Offensively, Dallas averaged 7.7 points in the fourth quarter (third-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 4.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (third-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and tied two times.

The Cardinals averaged 6.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of seven points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys led 10 times (8-2 in those games) last season, were behind six times (4-2), and were tied one time (0-1).

In the first half, Dallas averaged 13.6 points on offense last season (eighth-ranked). It gave up an average of 10.6 points on defense (12th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Cardinals had the lead five times, were losing 11 times, and were tied one time.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 9.5 points in the first half last season. Defensively, they allowed 13.1 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Last year, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the second half in 11 games, were outscored in the second half in five games, and tied the second half in one game.

Offensively, Dallas averaged 13.5 points in the second half (best in NFL) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it gave up 9.4 points on average in the second half (10th-ranked).

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the second half in three games last season, lost the second half in 12 games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

In the second half last year, the Cardinals averaged 9.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 13.9 points on defense.

