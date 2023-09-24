MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, September 24
Sunday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Tigers and the Athletics, who will be sending Eduardo Rodriguez and JP Sears to the mound, respectively.
Read on to find the probable pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 24.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-7) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|TB: Bradley
|30 (158.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (95.2 IP)
|3.74
|ERA
|5.27
|9.6
|K/9
|11.7
For a full report of the Kikuchi vs Bradley matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- TOR Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-3) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Jackson Rutledge (0-1) when the teams play Sunday.
|ATL: Wright
|WSH: Rutledge
|7 (25.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10 IP)
|7.71
|ERA
|8.10
|9.8
|K/9
|3.6
Live Stream Braves at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (16-8) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Carlos Rodon (3-6) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|ARI: Gallen
|NYY: Rodon
|32 (197.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (58 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|5.90
|9.3
|K/9
|9.3
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (8-8) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|BOS: Crawford
|22 (123.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (118 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|4.12
|7.9
|K/9
|9.2
For a full report of the Clevinger vs Crawford matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -160
- CHW Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (3-2) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will counter with Brandon Williamson (4-5) when the teams play on Sunday.
|PIT: Priester
|CIN: Williamson
|8 (38.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (106.2 IP)
|8.61
|ERA
|4.47
|6.7
|K/9
|7.8
Live Stream Pirates at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (14-9) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-1) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|BAL: Gibson
|CLE: McKenzie
|31 (180 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10 IP)
|5.00
|ERA
|4.50
|7.5
|K/9
|13.5
For a full preview of the Gibson vs McKenzie matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- BAL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-9) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Edward Cabrera (6-7) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|MIL: Peralta
|MIA: Cabrera
|29 (162.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (91 IP)
|3.65
|ERA
|4.35
|11.4
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Marlins
- MIL Odds to Win: -130
- MIA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Steven Cruz (0-0) to the hill as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (11-12) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|KC: Cruz
|HOU: Brown
|7 (8.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (151.2 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|4.93
|11.4
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Royals at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (6-6) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will look to Joe Ryan (10-10) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|LAA: Anderson
|MIN: Ryan
|27 (141 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (150.2 IP)
|5.43
|ERA
|4.30
|7.6
|K/9
|10.8
Live Stream Angels at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (3-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Jordan Wicks (3-1) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|COL: Blach
|CHC: Wicks
|18 (67.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27 IP)
|5.32
|ERA
|2.67
|5.5
|K/9
|6.7
Live Stream Rockies at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-4) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|SEA: Woo
|TEX: Eovaldi
|16 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (135.2 IP)
|3.90
|ERA
|3.05
|9.1
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -125
- SEA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Rodriguez (11-9) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will look to Sears (5-12) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|OAK: Sears
|24 (138.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (163.1 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|4.46
|8.6
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Athletics
- DET Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (1-3) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (12-4) when the teams face off Sunday.
|STL: Rom
|SD: Wacha
|6 (26 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (120.1 IP)
|6.92
|ERA
|3.44
|7.3
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -225
- STL Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Butto (1-2) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (2-5) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|NYM: Butto
|PHI: Sanchez
|7 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (91.1 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|3.55
|8.2
|K/9
|8.4
Live Stream Mets at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ryan Walker (4-3) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (12-11) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|SF: Walker
|LAD: Lynn
|45 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (171.2 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|5.92
|11.3
|K/9
|9.5
Live Stream Giants at Dodgers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
