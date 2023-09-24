How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman will take on Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas' .455 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers are second in the majors with a .266 batting average.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (851 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi (11-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Eovaldi has registered 11 quality starts this season.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year heading into this outing.
- He has had eight appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Kutter Crawford
|9/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Houck
|9/20/2023
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|9/22/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bryce Miller
|9/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/24/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
