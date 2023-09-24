In Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will play the Dallas Wings.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Aces

Dallas scores an average of 87.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 80.3 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

This season, the Wings have a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

Dallas is hitting 31.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 34.3% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Wings have a 12-6 record when the team makes more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Dallas rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings are posting 92.6 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 87.9.

While Dallas is ceding 84.9 points per game in 2023, it has been worse in its past 10 games, allowing 87 points per contest.

Over their previous 10 games, the Wings are sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game, the same number as their season average. They own a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 games (34%) compared to their season average (31.7%).

Wings Injuries