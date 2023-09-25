The Texas Rangers (87-68) take a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the Los Angeles Angels (70-86) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-8) versus the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (7-13).

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-8, 4.04 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-13, 4.64 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers' Gray (8-8) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.04, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.295.

He has 11 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Gray has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Jon Gray vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 714 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They have 1300 hits, 17th in baseball, with 224 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 6-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels are sending Sandoval (7-13) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.64 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing batters have a .262 batting average against him.

Sandoval is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Sandoval is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Patrick Sandoval vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 860 total runs scored while batting .266 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 223 home runs (fourth in the league).

In 2 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Sandoval has a 13.5 ERA and a 3.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .364.

