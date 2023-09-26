Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (88-68) and Los Angeles Angels (70-87) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on September 26.

The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford (4-2, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.70 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 6-3.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have won 63 out of the 105 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 24-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 63.6% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 865 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

