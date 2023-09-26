Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (88-68) and Los Angeles Angels (70-87) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on September 26.
The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford (4-2, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.70 ERA).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 6-3.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have won 63 out of the 105 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 24-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 865 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Cody Bradford vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs George Kirby
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.