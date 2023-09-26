The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will play on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Randal Grichuk among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Rangers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 63-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Texas has a record of 24-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 63.6% chance to win.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 155 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-66-7).

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 38-37 34-23 54-44 60-52 28-15

