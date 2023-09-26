How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will look to get the better of Reid Detmers, the Los Angeles Angels' starter, on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank third-best in MLB action with 227 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball with a .458 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .266 batting average.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (865 total).
- The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cody Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Bradford has not recorded a quality start yet this season.
- Bradford will look to pick up his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 2.8 innings per appearance.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|9/22/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bryce Miller
|9/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|10/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|George Kirby
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.