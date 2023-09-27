The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 71 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Semien has gotten a hit in 116 of 157 games this season (73.9%), with more than one hit on 51 occasions (32.5%).

Looking at the 157 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (15.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has had an RBI in 65 games this season (41.4%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 88 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 76 .292 AVG .262 .360 OBP .338 .535 SLG .421 42 XBH 29 18 HR 10 54 RBI 44 43/35 K/BB 62/35 9 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings