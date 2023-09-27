The Texas Rangers (88-69) visit the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (11-6, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.39 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will send Dunning (11-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.287 in 33 games this season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.

Dane Dunning vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 724 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .246 for the campaign with 226 home runs, fourth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Angels in two games, and they have gone 8-for-35 with two doubles and four RBI over 10 innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (7-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Canning enters the outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Canning will try to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

In two of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Griffin Canning vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that is hitting .265 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .457 (second in the league) with 228 total home runs (third in MLB play).

Canning has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Rangers this season.

