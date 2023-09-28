High school football is happening this week in Collin County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28

5:30 PM CT on September 28 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Allen High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Braswell High School