High school football is happening this week in Collin County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Liberty Christian School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Argyle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Allen High School at Rock Hill High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plano West Senior High School at Plano Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prosper High School at Little Elm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Little Elm, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hebron High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Braswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Aubrey, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

