Corey Seager vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 153 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Seager is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 77.4% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 39.1% of those games.
- In 31 games this season, he has homered (27.0%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 54 games this season (47.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 53.0% of his games this season (61 of 115), with two or more runs 23 times (20.0%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|.333
|AVG
|.327
|.403
|OBP
|.380
|.703
|SLG
|.556
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|40/19
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 182 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (13-7) out for his 32nd start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
