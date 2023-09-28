At +1000 as of September 28, the Dallas Cowboys aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cowboys are three spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (sixth-best in league) than their computer ranking (third-best).

The Cowboys have experienced the 12th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cowboys have a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has won twice against the spread this season.

Dallas has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Cowboys have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Dallas has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Cowboys own the 11th-ranked offense this season (354.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 262.0 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (12.7 points allowed per game).

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard has run for 264 yards (88.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In the passing game, Pollard has zero touchdowns, with 12 catches for 48 yards.

In three games, Dak Prescott has passed for 647 yards (215.7 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 67.6%.

Also, Prescott has run for 44 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, CeeDee Lamb has scored zero times, catching 19 balls for 273 yards (91.0 per game).

Rico Dowdle has run for 71 yards (23.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has posted 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

