Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Denton County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at The Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: The Colony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aubrey High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
