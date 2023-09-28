Jonah Heim vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jonah Heim (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .263 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 66.1% of his 124 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has driven in a run in 50 games this year (40.3%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 124 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.261
|AVG
|.265
|.323
|OBP
|.322
|.500
|SLG
|.397
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|44
|49/20
|K/BB
|45/19
|0
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 32nd of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
