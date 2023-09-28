On Thursday, Jonah Heim (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .263 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

In 66.1% of his 124 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has driven in a run in 50 games this year (40.3%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 48 of 124 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .261 AVG .265 .323 OBP .322 .500 SLG .397 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 44 49/20 K/BB 45/19 0 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings