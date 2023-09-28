Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .272 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In 70.3% of his games this season (83 of 118), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (30.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 16.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven in a run in 40 games this season (33.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (40.7%), including 22 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 54 .272 AVG .271 .336 OBP .300 .472 SLG .485 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 66/9 0 SB 1

