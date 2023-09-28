The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .270.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 87th in slugging.

In 64.0% of his games this year (89 of 139), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (26.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.2% of his games this year, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season (51 of 139), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 71 .285 AVG .257 .333 OBP .299 .456 SLG .391 23 XBH 24 9 HR 4 37 RBI 28 59/17 K/BB 56/17 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings