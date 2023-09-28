Nate Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .264 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Lowe has had a hit in 113 of 157 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has an RBI in 56 of 157 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|77
|.270
|AVG
|.258
|.360
|OBP
|.366
|.443
|SLG
|.391
|30
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|33
|82/41
|K/BB
|75/51
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 32nd of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.094 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.