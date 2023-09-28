Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .264 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Lowe has had a hit in 113 of 157 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has an RBI in 56 of 157 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 77 .270 AVG .258 .360 OBP .366 .443 SLG .391 30 XBH 27 11 HR 6 48 RBI 33 82/41 K/BB 75/51 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings