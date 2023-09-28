J.P. Crawford and Evan Carter will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers meet at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (-105). The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

Texas has entered 35 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 15-20 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 83 of its 157 games with a total.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 39-38 34-23 55-45 61-52 28-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.