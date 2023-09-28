The Seattle Mariners (85-73) and Texas Rangers (89-69) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the Rangers a series win over the Angels.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (13-7) for the Mariners and Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (13-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.25 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound for his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 182 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing batters have a .247 batting average against him.

Montgomery is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Montgomery is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 31 appearances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Mariners

He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 12th in the league with 745 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (14th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 205 home runs (12th in the league).

Montgomery has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .192 batting average over one appearance.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (13-7) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9).

Logan Gilbert vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 873 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1451 hits, second in baseball, with 231 home runs (third in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in two games, and they have gone 8-for-44 with two doubles and four RBI over 12 1/3 innings.

