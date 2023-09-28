The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-3) face a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Sam Houston has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 3.3 points per game. The defense ranks 30th in the FBS (21.7 points allowed per game). Jacksonville State ranks 55th in the FBS with 25.8 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by giving up only 11.8 points per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Sam Houston Jacksonville State 147.7 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.0 (44th) 351.0 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.8 (38th) 42.0 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (12th) 105.7 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (117th) 5 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 1 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (1st)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has 191 yards passing for Sam Houston, completing 55.3% of his passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zach Hrbacek, has carried the ball 19 times for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

John Gentry has 38 yards receiving (12.7 per game) on eight catches, while also racking up 12.0 rush yards per game.

Ife Adeyi's leads his squad with 74 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of 10 targets).

Noah Smith has hauled in seven passes while averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 277 yards on 29-of-46 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 64 times for 376 yards, with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has totaled 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 140 (35.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has one touchdown.

Perry Carter Jr. has recorded 97 receiving yards (24.3 yards per game) on five receptions.

Sterling Galban's five catches (on seven targets) have netted him 54 yards (13.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

