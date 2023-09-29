Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school football competition in Dickens County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Dickens County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jayton High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
