Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hockley County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hockley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hart High School at Anton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Anton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
