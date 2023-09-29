The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .261 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 125 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.8% of them.

In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has driven in a run in 50 games this year (40.0%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (48 of 125), with two or more runs 12 times (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .261 AVG .261 .323 OBP .318 .500 SLG .392 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 44 49/20 K/BB 46/19 0 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings