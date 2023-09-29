Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in McLennan County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Academy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iredell High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robinson High School at Life High School Waxahachie
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
