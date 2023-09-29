Nate Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- .075 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 113 of 158 games this season (71.5%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (25.9%).
- Looking at the 158 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (10.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|78
|.270
|AVG
|.255
|.360
|OBP
|.362
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|33
|82/41
|K/BB
|77/51
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Woo (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
