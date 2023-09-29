Friday's game between the Seattle Mariners (86-73) and Texas Rangers (89-70) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on September 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-5) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-4) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

Texas has a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (875 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule