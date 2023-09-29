Texas Rangers (89-70) will square off against the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Marcus Semien will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Rangers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-120). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 62 out of the 106 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a 55-38 record (winning 59.1% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West -1000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.