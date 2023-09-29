Adolis Garcia rides a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (89-70) game against the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-5) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-4) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-4) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.

Eovaldi has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners

He will take the mound against a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1315 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .414 (14th in the league) with 206 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

In 11 innings over two appearances against the Mariners this season, Eovaldi has a 4.09 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP while his opponents are batting .179.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (4-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.39, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.202.

He has earned a quality start four times in 17 starts this season.

Woo has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Bryan Woo vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks second in the league (.457) and 233 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 12-for-28 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season.

