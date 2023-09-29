Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Throckmorton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Throckmorton County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Throckmorton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Woodson at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Throckmorton High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
