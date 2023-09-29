Oddsmakers project a competitive game between CUSA foes when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) visit the UTEP Miners (1-4) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. UTEP is a 1-point underdogs. An over/under of 52.5 is set for the game.

Offensively, Louisiana Tech ranks 72nd in the FBS with 392.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 93rd in total defense (388.8 yards allowed per contest). UTEP is putting up 350.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (95th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 403 total yards per game (99th-ranked).

UTEP Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Miners are accumulating 322.3 yards per game (-39-worst in college football) and giving up 477.3 (-56-worst), ranking them among the worst squads in both categories.

The Miners are putting up 15 points per game in their past three games (-95-worst in college football), and conceding 38 per game (-97-worst).

UTEP is accumulating 241 passing yards per game in its past three games (97th in the nation), and conceding 232.3 per game (-28-worst).

The Miners are accumulating 81.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-97-worst in college football), and conceding 245 per game (-117-worst).

The Miners have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

In UTEP's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in two opportunities).

In UTEP's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

UTEP has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

UTEP has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has racked up 947 yards (189.4 yards per game) while completing 56.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 56 carries for 298 yards, or 59.6 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Burgess has also chipped in with eight catches for 117 yards.

Deion Hankins has run for 297 yards across 58 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has racked up 253 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jeremiah Ballard has put up a 207-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 21 targets.

Tyrin Smith's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Tyrice Knight, the team's sack and tackle leader, has recorded 2.5 sacks, five TFL and 51 tackles.

Trez Moore has a team-leading one interception to go along with six tackles and one pass defended.

