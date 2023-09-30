Alison Lee will play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Lee's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to win the tournament this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Par: 71 / 6,438 yards
Lee Odds to Win: +5000

Alison Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Lee has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 35 -3 285 0 17 0 2 $522,826

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,597 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Lee was better than only 10% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lee did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Lee's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

In that most recent tournament, Lee carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Lee finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Lee had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.9).

