Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • Semien has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 160 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.1% of those games.
  • In 16.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien has picked up an RBI in 66 games this year (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those games (13.8%).
  • In 89 of 160 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 79
.292 AVG .264
.360 OBP .340
.535 SLG .426
42 XBH 30
18 HR 11
54 RBI 45
43/35 K/BB 65/36
9 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 184 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo (14-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 194 1/3 innings pitched, with 215 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks eighth, 1.065 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
