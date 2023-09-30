Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
Marcus Semien has 99 RBI, and will try to notch his 100th when his Texas Rangers (89-71) take on the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (14-8) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6).
Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.28 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without giving up a hit.
- In 33 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
- Heaney is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Heaney will try to secure his 19th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He will try for his fifth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners
- The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .243 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1321 total hits and 12th in MLB action with 756 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.414) and are 11th in all of MLB with 209 home runs.
- In 13 innings over four appearances against the Mariners this season, Heaney has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.385 WHIP while his opponents are batting .196.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners' Castillo (14-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 3.24, a 4.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.065.
- He has earned a quality start 18 times in 32 starts this season.
- Castillo has 32 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks eighth, 1.065 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
Luis Castillo vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.
- The Rangers have gone 13-for-47 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
