When the East Carolina Pirates match up with the Rice Owls at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Pirates will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Rice vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+3) Over (45.5) East Carolina 30, Rice 28

Week 5 AAC Predictions

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Owls a 61.5% chance to win.

The Owls have won twice against the spread this year.

Rice has not covered a spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

Two Owls games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The point total average for Rice games this season is 55.8, 10.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

East Carolina is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The Pirates have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

East Carolina games this year have averaged an over/under of 49.3 points, 3.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Owls vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 35.3 31.8 51 24 19.5 39.5 East Carolina 22 26 28.5 15.5 15.5 36.5

