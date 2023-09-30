Rice vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A matchup of AAC teams features the Rice Owls (2-2) taking on the East Carolina Pirates (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.
Rice vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Rice vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-3.5)
|46.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rice (-3.5)
|46.5
|-176
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Rice vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Rice has won two games against the spread this season.
- East Carolina has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
