The East Carolina Pirates (1-3) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the Rice Owls (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The total is 46.5 points for this game.

Rice is compiling 35.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 108th, surrendering 31.8 points per game. In terms of points scored East Carolina ranks 100th in the FBS (22 points per game), and it is 79th on defense (26 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Looking to place a bet on Rice vs. East Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 AAC Betting Trends

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Two of Rice's three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Rice has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Rice has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Bet on Rice to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has compiled 1,237 yards (309.3 ypg) on 80-of-125 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 139 yards (34.8 per game) with one score. He has also caught 16 passes for 194 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 65 yards (16.3 per game). He's also contributed in the pass game with five grabs for 64 yards

Luke McCaffrey's 370 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 20 catches and four touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has racked up eight receptions for 178 yards, an average of 44.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

De'Braylon Carroll has racked up two sacks to pace the team, while also recording one TFL and 11 tackles.

Plae Wyatt, Rice's tackle leader, has 24 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Tre'Shon Devones leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 11 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.