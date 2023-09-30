Robbie Grossman vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .239.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 62 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 111), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 30 games this year (27.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Corey Seager
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Josh Jung
- Click Here for Nate Lowe
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Adolis García
- Click Here for Jonah Heim
- Click Here for Marcus Semien
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.229
|AVG
|.247
|.321
|OBP
|.361
|.373
|SLG
|.418
|16
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|23
|47/25
|K/BB
|49/32
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.