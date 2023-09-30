TCU vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. West Virginia matchup.
TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-12.5)
|50.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|TCU (-11.5)
|50.5
|-480
|+360
TCU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- TCU has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- West Virginia has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
