Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will play host to the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on SEC Network. The Aggies are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-6.5)
|55.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-6.5)
|54.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in three of three games this season.
- Arkansas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.