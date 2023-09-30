Texas Tech vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cougars are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under for the contest is 52 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Houston matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Texas Tech vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-10)
|52
|-375
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-10)
|52.5
|-420
|+320
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Texas Tech vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have been favored by 10 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Houston has covered once in three games with a spread this year.
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.