Corey Seager vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 155 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.
- Seager has had a hit in 91 of 118 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 45 times (38.1%).
- He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (31 of 118), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 12 contests.
- In 52.5% of his games this year (62 of 118), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (19.5%) he has scored more than once.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|54
|.333
|AVG
|.321
|.403
|OBP
|.378
|.703
|SLG
|.540
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|44/21
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 15th, 1.056 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
