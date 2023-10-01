Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 1.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1000), the Cowboys are sixth-best in the league. They are three spots higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Cowboys have had the 11th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the start of the season to +1000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Cowboys have a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas has won twice against the spread this season.
- Two of the Cowboys' three games have gone over the point total.
- The Cowboys have gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Cowboys own the 11th-ranked offense this year (354.3 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 262 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (12.7 points allowed per game).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Tony Pollard has rushed for 264 yards (88.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Pollard also has 12 receptions for 48 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Dak Prescott has thrown for 647 yards (215.7 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 67.6%.
- On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and accumulated 44 yards.
- In three games, CeeDee Lamb has 19 receptions for 273 yards (91.0 per game) and zero scores.
- On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored zero times and picked up 71 yards (23.7 per game).
- In three games for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has delivered 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|L 28-16
|+50000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
