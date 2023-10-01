The Dallas Cowboys have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 1.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1000), the Cowboys are sixth-best in the league. They are three spots higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

The Cowboys have had the 11th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the start of the season to +1000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cowboys have a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the Cowboys' three games have gone over the point total.

The Cowboys have gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Cowboys own the 11th-ranked offense this year (354.3 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 262 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (12.7 points allowed per game).

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard has rushed for 264 yards (88.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Pollard also has 12 receptions for 48 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Dak Prescott has thrown for 647 yards (215.7 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 67.6%.

On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and accumulated 44 yards.

In three games, CeeDee Lamb has 19 receptions for 273 yards (91.0 per game) and zero scores.

On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored zero times and picked up 71 yards (23.7 per game).

In three games for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has delivered 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

