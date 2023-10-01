Cowboys vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 4
Going into their matchup with the New England Patriots (1-2), the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 1 at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals 28-16 in their last game.
The Patriots' last game was a 15-10 win over the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Peyton Hendershot
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Hamstring
|Questionable
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys have the 11th-ranked offense this season (354.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 262 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 28.7 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 12.7 points allowed per game) this season.
- The Cowboys rank 18th in passing yards this year (207.3 per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 130.7 passing yards allowed per game.
- Dallas is putting up 147 rushing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and ranks 25th defensively with 131.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys have forced seven total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over one time (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +6, the best in the NFL.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-275), Patriots (+225)
- Total: 43.5 points
