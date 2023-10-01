Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers (90-71) visit the Seattle Mariners (87-74) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (12-10) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (12-6).
Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (12-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (12-6, 3.77 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (12-6) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
- Dunning has collected 12 quality starts this season.
- Dunning will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.
- In nine of his 34 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Dane Dunning vs. Mariners
- He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 12th in the league with 757 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (16th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 210 home runs (11th in the league).
- In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Mariners this season, Dunning has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.147 WHIP while his opponents are batting .238.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby (12-10) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.46 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 30 games this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
George Kirby vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.
- The Rangers have gone 6-for-27 with a double in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
