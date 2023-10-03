The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Adolis García At The Plate

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 106th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 93 games this season (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has homered in 23.6% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 63 games this year (42.6%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 50.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

